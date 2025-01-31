Dubai [UAE], January 31 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) kicked off their Men's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by highlighting the event's 'all or nothing' format. With the world's top-eight teams competing in intense must-win encounters, every match result directly impacts their qualification chances.

Built on the insight of 'Har Match Do-or-Die', Star Sports Network's campaign set the stage for one of cricket's most anticipated competitions, beginning with a film featuring 2013 winning skipper, MS Dhoni, as per the ICC press release

Also Read | Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Dhoni, known for his usually calm demeanour, appeared in a rather rare avatar, giving fans a perspective on the drama, intense competition, and high stakes that define the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. As the last Indian captain to lift the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, his presence adds both nostalgia and motivation, reminding fans of India's glorious triumph.

The promo film opens with Dhoni sitting in a bathtub filled with ice, set against a snowy landscape, yet sweating under immense pressure - visually portraying the tournament's nerve-wracking intensity in the most 'Un-Dhoni' fashion. This striking visual symbolizes the tension that fans experience during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy. With his signature wit and calm demeanour, Dhoni captures the unforgiving nature of the competition with his dialogue, "Ek bhi match mein phisle, samjho tournament se nikle."

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MCFC vs EBFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Speaking about the marquee tournament and the campaign film, MS Dhoni said as quoted by the ICC press release, "The ICC Men's Champions Trophy has always been a special tournament to me--it's where the best in the world go toe-to-toe in high-stakes, do-or-die matches. While players can manage the pressure on-field, the excitement and nerves for fans are on another level. Being part of this film was nostalgic, but I'm thrilled to connect with fans, watching every game like one of them this time around."

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will kick off their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. Their group stage fixtures also include a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2. The ICC Men's Champions Trophy will begin on February 19, with the final set for March 9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)