Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal will be facing Al Akhdoud at home this evening with the defending champions looking to return to winning ways after a shock loss to Al-Qadisiyah in the last match. This term, Al-Ittihad is giving them tough competition in the title race and each game brings with it, its own set of challenges as we approach the business end. Al-Akhdoud have won twice and lost thrice in their last five league fixtures and are down to the 13th spot. Al-Hilal versus Al Akhdoud will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:45 PM IST. Neymar Shares Emotional Post For Al-Hilal Fans After Mutually Agreeing Contract Termination with Saudi Pro League Side (See Post).

Aleksandr Mitrovic is injured and will once again be missing in action for Al-Hilal. Leonardo and Malcom will need to step up in his absence in the final third. Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in midfield will look to maintain the tempo of the contest for the home side. Neymar has left the club to join Brazilian club Santos.

Naif Asiri at the back for Al Akhdoud is a key player for the visitors and he will need to be at his very best against a team that boasts of the best attack in the league. Sebastian Pedroza and Petros will sit back in midfield and try and orchestrate play. Christian Bassogog will lead the forward line for the side. Neymar Returns to Brazilian Club Santos After Termination of Contract in Al-Hilal.

When Is Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Hilal will take on Al-Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, January 31. The Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud match is set to be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh and it starts at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League 2024 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India can watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud online viewing option, read below.

Is Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Al-Hilal at home should dominate the tie and secure an easy win here.

