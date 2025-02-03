Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended the fifth and final T20I match of the series between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

India, led by Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance, secured a historic 150-run victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series, clinching the five-match series 4-1.

Taking to X, Rishi Sunak said that it was a tough day for the Three Lions, but congratulated Team India for their massive win in the final T20I. He added that it was a pleasure to watch the match with his father-in-law, Narayana Murthy.

"Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger. Congratulations to Team India on the win. Despite the result, it was an honour to meet @josbuttler and @surya_14kumar before the match and a pleasure to watch the cricket with my father-in-law," Rishi Sunak wrote on X.

Recapping the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Abhishek Sharma (135 runs from 54 balls, 7 fours and 13 sixes) displayed a stupendous knock in the first inning and propelled India to 247/9. The youngster was the standout batter for the Men in Blue on Sunday.

Brydon Carse led the England bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. Mark Wood also bagged two wickets.

During the run chase, England opener Philip Salt (55 runs from 23 balls, 7 fours and 3 sixes) was the lone batter to stand up for the Three Lions, apart from him, other players failed to put up a show in the game.

The Indian bowling attack showed a stupendous performance and successfully bundled out England to 97 with 9 overs remaining. Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Varun Chakravarthy picked up three wickets each in their respective spells.

Abhishek was named 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock, while Varun Chakravarthy bagged the 'Player of the Series' award. (ANI)

