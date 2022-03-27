Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], March 27 (ANI): Haas driver Mick Schumacher is "physically well" after his high-impact qualifying crash at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, according to his team.

Despite that, Haas confirmed that the German won't take any further part in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following the shunt.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Purple Cap List Updated: Get Latest Bowlers' Standings in List of Most Wickets Taken at Indian Premier League Season 15.

Schumacher was circulating in Q2 when he lost the back end of his Haas VF-22 after riding over the kerbs, the German spinning heavily into the wall - and the impact causing massive damage to his car.

Schumacher was subsequently taken to the circuit's Medical Centre, and from there by helicopter to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital for a "precautionary check", according to a statement from the FIA.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Orange Cap List Updated: Get Latest Batsmen Standings in List of Most Runs Scored at Indian Premier League Season 15.

But ahead of Sunday's trace, Haas confirmed that Schumacher would not take the race start, writing on Twitter: "In light of today's qualifying incident, Mick Schumacher will not participate in tomorrow's #SaudiArabianGP."

The team later Tweeted: "We can confirm that Mick has been released from hospital and has returned to his hotel."

Haas also confirmed that they would field just one car, that of team mate Kevin Magnussen - who qualified P10 - rather than running reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, in attendance with the team this weekend. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)