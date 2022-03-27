Dwayne Bravo showed why he remains one of T20 cricket's and Chennai Super Kings' most valuable assets as he scalped three wickets in the first game of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, March 26. Why his contribution was crucial because he provided breakthroughs to derail KKR's chase of 133 runs and his timely wickets put pressure on the opposition. Also, he joined former Mumbai Indians great Lasith Malinga at the very top of the list of players who have taken the most number of wickets in IPL history (170). But despite his effort, CSK weren't able to defeat KKR in the IPL 2022 opener. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the IPL 2022 Purple Cap updated list below. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel turned on the heat last season with a whopping 32 wickets, the most in a season so far. His performances led RCB to buy him back at the IPL 2022 Auction and he would look to prove his mettle once again. Players like Bravo and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar have won the Purple Cap twice each. The first Purple Cap winner was Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir, who had bagged 22 wickets in Rajasthan Royals' title-winning inaugural IPL campaign.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list:

Position Player Team Matches Innings Wickets 1 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 1 1 3 2 Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 2 3 Varun Chakaravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 1 4 Mitchell Santner Chennai Super Kings 1 1 1 5 Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 1

You can check out the full list from IPL's official website here.

The race for winning the Purple Cap would be an intense one this season, especially with two new franchises --Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans entering the competition. This would provide more opportunities to local players and new names to shine and make name for themselves.

