Tokyo, Jul 29 (AP) Australia's Jessica Fox has made Olympic history at the Tokyo Games as the first gold medalist in women's canoe slalom.

Fox made the last run of the final and crushed it, beating rival and silver-medalist Mallory Franklin of Britain with a winning run of 105.04 seconds through the rapids of of the Kasai Canoe Slalom Center.

It was a clean run without the mistakes and penalty seconds that prevented her from winning gold in the kayak slalom two days earlier, when she won bronze.

The women's canoe slalom is one of 18 new events introduced to the Olympics this year in a push for gender equity. It replaced the men's double canoe slalom.

Andrea Herzog of Germany took bronze. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)