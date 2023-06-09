Paris, Jun 9 (AP) This is the match the tennis world has been waiting for: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 3 Novak Djokovic.

They will play Friday in the French Open semifinals — just their second head-to-head matchup. It is a showdown between one man, Djokovic, who is 36 years old and owns 22 Grand Slam titles, and another, Alcaraz, who is 20 and owns one major trophy.

Also Read | Goodbye Greats! European Football to Be Without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo After Argentine Star’s Move to Inter Miami.

The other men's semifinal will follow: No. 4 Casper Ruud of Norway vs. No. 22 Alexander Zverev of Germany. Neither has won a Slam title, but both have come close.

Ruud was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open and to Alcaraz at the U.S. Open last year. Zverev was the runner-up to Dominic Thiem at the U.S. Open in 2020.

Also Read | Minor Wrestler’s Father Reportedly Admits Filing Deliberate False Sexual Harassment Complaint Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

WHEN ARE FRIDAY'S MATCHES?

Play begins in Djokovic-Alcaraz at Court Philippe Chatrier at 2:45 p.m. local time in Paris, which is 8:45 a.m. EDT. That will be followed by Ruud-Zverev. It is an off day in women's singles.

WHAT HAPPENED THURSDAY?

No. 1 Iga Swiatek made it to Saturday's women's final, as everyone expected, although she might have had a little more trouble than anticipated. She fell behind in each set before beating No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (7). Far more stunning was the result of the other women's semifinal, in which unseeded Karolina Muchova saved a match point and reeled off the last five games to eliminate No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5.

WHAT IS COMING SATURDAY?

In the women's final, Swiatek, a 22-year-old from Poland, aims for her fourth Grand Slam title and third at Roland Garros. It also would be her second in a row in Paris. Muchova, a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic, will be participating in a major final for the first time. At No. 43, she is the fourth-lowest-ranked woman to make it to the title match at the French Open.

BETTING GUIDE

Alcaraz is a minus-205 money-line pick in the semifinals against Djokovic, who is listed at plus-168, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Zverev (minus-118) and Ruud (minus-102) are almost even. Looking ahead to the women's final on Saturday, Swiatek is an overwhelming favorite, listed at minus-1000, while Muchova is at plus-640. Swiatek and Alcaraz were the pre-tournament favorites.

GET CAUGHT UP

What you need to know about the year's second Grand Slam tennis tournament:

— Rafael Nadal is not here

— Can AI help prevent cyberbullying of tennis players?

— French players bid a quick adieu to French Open

— Novak Djokovic can break a tie with Rafael Nadal by winning Slam No. 23

— Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina split the past four major titles

— Carlos Alcaraz hits shots no one else does — and he likes to see the replays

— Facts and figures about the French Open, including a look back at 2022 (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)