Paris [France], May 22 (ANI): Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada on Sunday defeated Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas in the opening match of the French Open 2022.

The World No. 9 Aliassime suffered a slow start before overcoming Juan Pablo Varillas 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 in a dramatic first-day clash on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In a tight match which lasted for three hours and 13 minutes, the Canadian struggled to play against Varillas in the first two sets, with the Peruvian making his Grand Slam debut.

However, Auger-Aliassime managed to turn the tables as he cut down errors from his side. The ninth seed managed to hit more first serves with greater power, forcing Varillas into mistakes to advance.

The 21-year-old is making his third appearance in French Open and will next play Aslan Karatsev or Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli. (ANI)

