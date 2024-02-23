Dubai, Feb 23 (PTI) Sunil Ramesh and D Venkateswara Rao scored half-centuries as Indian men's team defeated Pakistan by 46 runs in the second T20 of the Friendship Cricket Series for the Blind, here on Friday.

Ramesh struck a 61-ball 87 while Rao hit 56 off 41 deliveries to take India to a healthy 224-run total for three wickets.

Their partnership also yielded 121 runs for the opening wicket, which was followed by a cameo 42-run innings by Ajay Kumar Reddy.

India then restricted Pakistan to 178 for six to level the series 1-1.

Pakistan were off to a brisk start, reaching the 60-run mark in the seventh wicket but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Though skipper Badar Munir revived Pakistan's innings in the middle overs, India took a couple of more wickets to dent the rival team's hopes.

Ramesh was adjudged the player of the match.

The teams will play the third and final match of the series on Sunday.

