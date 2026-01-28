Pakistan have kept their ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 semi-final hopes alive following a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over New Zealand on Tuesday. However, the young Boys in Green face a mathematically complex path to the knockout stages as they head into a decisive showdown against arch-rivals India this Sunday. Despite a soaring net run rate (NRR) of +1.484, Pakistan currently sit third in Super Six Group 2, trailing both India and England, who remain unbeaten in the second phase of the tournament. India Qualification Scenario for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.

The Current Standing: A Three-Way Race

The Super Six format carries forward points and NRR from the group stage earned against fellow qualifiers. This has created a logjam at the top of Group 2. India currently leads the pack with six points and a formidable NRR of +3.337, followed closely by England on six points and a +1.989 NRR.

Pakistan’s dominant performance against New Zealand—where they chased down 111 in just 17.1 overs—recovered much of the ground lost in their earlier defeat to England. To advance, they must secure a top-two finish in the group, which effectively turns their final fixture into a virtual quarter-final.

Scenario 1: A Straight Shoot-off Against India

The most direct path for Pakistan is a victory against India on 1 February at the Queens Sports Club.

If England lose to New Zealand: A simple win against India would propel Pakistan to eight points, likely taking them through alongside India or England depending on NRR. Which Team Will Vihaan Malhotra Play for in IPL 2026? .

If England beat New Zealand: England would move to eight points. If Pakistan then beats India, all three teams (India, England, and Pakistan) would finish on eight points.

In the event of a three-way tie, qualification will be decided by Net Run Rate. Because India’s NRR is exceptionally high (+3.337), Pakistan would need to defeat them by a significant margin (estimated at over 80–100 runs if batting first) to leapfrog them. Which Team Will Ayush Mhatre Play for in IPL 2026?.

Scenario 2: Reliance on Other Results

If Pakistan fails to beat India, their qualification hopes would effectively end, as they cannot reach the eight-point mark required to overtake the current leaders. The team’s best hope lies in New Zealand pulling off an upset against England on 30 January.

Should New Zealand win that fixture, Pakistan would only need to beat India by any margin to surpass England on points. However, given England’s clinical form, the Pakistani camp is preparing for a "must-win" high-pressure encounter where they must control their own destiny.

