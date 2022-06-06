Wales [UK], June 6 (ANI): Wales are through to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after Andriy Yarmolenko's own goal from a Gareth Bale free-kick ended Ukraine's hopes.

Wales have reached the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958 after Ukraine's Yarmolenko headed into his own net in the play-off final.

Olexandr Petrakov's visitors had overpowered Scotland to win their semi-final on Wednesday, and their attacking vibrancy quietened an expectant home crowd during the early stages, with Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey producing a string of alert saves in slippery conditions.

The best of the opportunities Ukraine fashioned came when Roman Yaremchuk broke free inside the penalty area in the 12th minute, arrowing in a low shot that Hennessey recovered just in time to stop Andriy Yarmolenko capitalizing on the rebound.

Hennessey kept out Oleksandr Zinchenko's fierce drive as Ukraine had four of the five first-half shots on target, and Wales coach Rob Page was clearly discussing tactical tweaks with his staff to stem the tide.

The opening goal, though, was a stroke of luck rather than planning, Yarmolenko heading Gareth Bale's whipped free-kick from a dangerous position beyond Georgiy Bushchan.

Aaron Ramsey and Viktor Tsygankov exchanged chances early in the second half, the Wales stalwart shooting wide when well placed before Hennessey performed more heroics to keep out the midfielder's close-range finish with an outstretched leg.

Petrakov had his head in his hands on the sidelines, frustrated by a goalkeeper in inspired form. Bale went close with a shot inside the penalty area, then watched from the bench after being replaced as Hennessey sprung into action to palm away a powerful header from the unmarked Artem Dovbyk with five minutes remaining. Wales survived, reaching their first World Cup finals since they beat Israel in the play-offs in 1958. (ANI)

