New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Driving on the twisty gravel mountain roads of Greece, India's Gaurav Gill was off to a brilliant start at the Acropolis Rally.

The event, also called the 'Rally of Gods', started with a Super Special Stage (SSS) at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Thursday with over 60000 spectators.

Being the only Indian on the grid of 70 of the world's best rally drivers, the Arjuna Awardee Gill finished third in the WRC2 category and sixth overall, only 1.3 seconds off leader T. Neuville, and 1.2 seconds off WRC2 leader T. Suninen, respectively in the SSS.

Aided by his years of experience behind the wheels, the three-time Asia Pacific Rally champion and seven-time Indian National Rally Championship title holder Gill made his presence felt.

In next three stages, Gill's speed was approximately 10-15 seconds off his leaders every 5kms.

As WRC Rally starts with a shakedown wherein teams and drivers get an opportunity to test their machines for the forthcoming rally stages, Gill in his maiden outing in Acropolis Rally was only 1.5 seconds off the WRC 2 quickest car.

Driving the Skoda Fabia R5 Rally2 car, Gill looked in great shape competing with the WRC leaders in one of the most gruelling and challenging rallies in WRC calendar.

Speaking on his performance, Gill said, "This rally is a true test of patience and endurance. The tracks are really challenging and it gets tougher. We are pumped up to give our best to tackle the obstacles and maintain the consistency."

