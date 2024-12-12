Singapore, December 12 (ANI): Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and the Indian sports fraternity, including the former Chess world champion Viswanathan Anand, former Indian icons Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, and Olympic and World Championships gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, congratulated young chess sensation D Gukesh on capturing the FIDE World Championship title on Thursday.

Adani, took to X and wrote that the win is a "defining moment of India's chess revolution".

Also Read | D Gukesh Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates D Gukesh on Becoming Youngest Chess Champion, Says 'Historic and Exemplary'.

"Stunning! At just 18, @DGukesh has made history! What an achievement - the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess world champion, beating the great Ding Liren! This isn't just a victory - it is a defining moment for India's chess revolution, where an entire bold generation of champions dares to dream and inspires an entire nation to rise! Congratulations Gukesh!," posted Adani.

https://x.com/gautam_adani/status/1867205917902569602

Also Read | D Gukesh Crowned Youngest Chess World Champion, Becomes Second Indian To Win Title After Beating Ding Liren in Thrilling FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.

Gukesh made history on Thursday as he was crowned the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion following the final game of his FIDE World Championship tie against China's Ding Liren, becoming the youngest-ever champion in the history of the sport.

Sachin took to X and wrote that "in a game of 64 squares, you have opened a world of endless possibilities".

"In a game of 64 squares, you've opened a world of endless possibilities. Congratulations, @DGukesh, on becoming the 18th World Champion at just 18! Following in Vishy's footsteps, you're now guiding the next wave of Indian chess prodigies," posted Sachin.

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1867222656090800615

Taking to X, Neeraj wrote, "Congratulations, Gukesh! The best in the world and the youngest to ever do it. India is proud! "

https://x.com/Neeraj_chopra1/status/1867203588629336519

Vishwanathan, the first-ever world champion for India in Chess, wrote that Gukesh's win is a proud moment for India.

"Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is. @FIDE_chess @WacaChess," posted the chess icon.

https://x.com/vishy64theking/status/1867203814270685502

Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra also posted that Gukesh's "brilliance, determination, and grace under pressure have made the entire nation proud"

"Congratulations, Gukesh, on becoming the World Chess Champion! Your brilliance, determination, and grace under pressure have made the entire nation proud. You've not just won a title but inspired a generation to dream big. Wishing you even greater success ahead! #Gukesh #WorldChampion," posted Bindra.

https://x.com/Abhinav_Bindra/status/1867195281571246519

Indian chess star Tania Sachdev also hailed Gukesh as the "King of the World".

https://x.com/TaniaSachdev/status/1867199598462402888

Former cricketer Sehwag also posted, "Woww, you beauty Gukesh. At just 18, Gukesh Dommaraju becomes the youngest World Chess Champion ever. A great moment for us all and you are an inspiration, Gukesh".

https://x.com/virendersehwag/status/1867207383371702750

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also called Gukesh's title win as an "extra-ordinary achievement".

"Congratulations to @DGukesh on an extraordinary achievement--winning the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship and making history as the youngest World Champion ever! Your dedication and brilliance continue to inspire the global chess community. #Chess #Champion," posted Harbhajan.

https://x.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1867209797482983448

Former Indian middle-order batter VVS Laxman also posted, "What a proud moment for India as 18-year-old Gukesh becomes the 18th world chess champion, the youngest ever. Incredible feat and a truly historic moment."

https://x.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1867204854835540256

Indian batting veteran Ajinkya Rahane posted that Gukesh has made "the whole country proud" with his win.

"Congratulations, @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. You've made the whole country very proud!," posted Rahane.

https://x.com/ajinkyarahane88/status/1867202613831504383 With the scores levelled at 6.5-6.5 each heading into the final game, Gukesh managed to deliver his best when it was needed the most, with the 18-year-old sealing a historic win over Ding to become the 18th chess champion in the sport's history. The final score was Gukesh (7.5) and Ding (6.5), as per FIDE's official website.

The official X handle of FIDE announced, "Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history!"

https://x.com/FIDE_chess/status/1867194683975155981

The 18-year-old Indian in April created history as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title held by Liren.Following his triumph, Gukesh became overwhelmed with emotions and broke down in tears.

https://x.com/chesscom/status/1867195384969216129

Gukesh termed the win as the "best moment of his life" in the post-match press conference.

https://x.com/FIDE_chess/status/1867202261203771514

Following the game, Liren said in the post-match press conference, "I was totally in shock when I realized I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survive it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

https://x.com/FIDE_chess/status/1867200125132562830

The game 13 of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Championship between D Gukesh and the world champion ended in a draw on Wednesday, with one more round left to determine the champion of the sport.

At the end of game 13, the scores are level at six and the half points each, with one classical game left, as per FIDE. At this point, one move or one mistake could be the point of difference. The game lasted for 68 moves. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)