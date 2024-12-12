Singapore, December 12: Indian chess sensation D Gukesh made history on Thursday as he was crowned the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion following the final game of his FIDE World Championship tie against China's Ding Liren, becoming the youngest-ever champion in the history of the sport. With the scores levelled at 6.5-6.5 each heading into the final game, Gukesh managed to deliver his best when it was needed the most, with the 18-year-old sealing a historic win over Ding to become the 18th chess champion in the sport's history. D Gukesh also became the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the World Chess Championship. The final score was Gukesh (7.5) and Ding (6.5), as per FIDE's official website. The official X handle of FIDE announced, "Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history!" Viswanathan Anand Congratulates D Gukesh After He Beats Ding Liren to Win FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, Says 'For Me, A Very Personal Moment of Pride' (See Post).

🇮🇳 Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history! 🔥 👏 pic.twitter.com/MYShXB5M62 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 12, 2024

The 18-year-old Indian in April created history as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title held by Liren. Following his triumph, Gukesh became overwhelmed with emotions and broke down in tears.

The emotional moment that 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju became the 18th world chess champion 🥲🏆 pic.twitter.com/jRIZrYeyCF — Chess.com (@chesscom) December 12, 2024

D Gukesh termed the win as the "best moment of his life" in the post-match press conference.

When Ding played 55.Rf2? Gukesh shares his thoughts!#DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/0gBxHJvcNh — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 12, 2024

Following the game, Liren said in the post-match press conference, "I was totally in shock when I realized I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survive it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets." D Gukesh Winning Moment: Watch Indian Grandmaster Script History As He Beats Ding Liren to Win FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.

"I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survive it's a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets." 🇨🇳 Ding Liren #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/fPuS4xwPKK — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 12, 2024

The game 13 of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Championship between D Gukesh and the world champion ended in a draw on Wednesday, with one more round left to determine the champion of the sport.

At the end of game 13, the scores are level at six and the half points each, with one classical game left, as per FIDE. At this point, one move or one mistake could be the point of difference. The game lasted for 68 moves. (ANI)

