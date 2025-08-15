Lausanne [Switzerland], August 15 (ANI): At the ongoing EuroHockey Championships 2025, following their progression into the final of the competition, Germany have qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup, Belgium and the Netherlands 2026.

Germany will take on the Netherlands in the final, but as hosts of the event, the Netherlands are already assured of a place at the upcoming World Cup, which leaves Germany to take the direct qualification spot available from Europe to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and the Netherlands 2026.

Germany started off their EuroHockey campaign at home in Monchengladbach with an absolute thriller against France in Pool B. France held a two-goal lead going into the final ten minutes of the match, but two goals from Justus Weigand and one from Gonzalo Peillat saw the hosts roar back and take all three points. A tight 1-1 draw against England followed, putting Germany firmly in command of Pool B. A final flourish in their last pool game against Poland, which they won 10-0, sent the Honamas into the semi-final as the table toppers, ahead of France who finished second in the pool.

Germany were pitted against Spain in the second semi-final. Just over a month ago, Spain pipped Germany to a World Cup qualification spot at the end of the FIH Hockey Pro League season by denying the Honamas victory in their final two matches of the season in Berlin. This time, however, Germany turned the tables on the Red Sticks. The Honamas were in the lead throughout the match, scoring two goals in the first quarter. Whilst they conceded a goal in the second one - putting the scoring at 2-1 at half-time - they added a third and a fourth one on the scoresheet in the last quarter, giving Spain no chance for a potential comeback.

Commenting on Germany's qualification for FIH's flagship event, Justus Weigand said: "Obviously happy to qualify for the World Cup! After our FIH Hockey Pro League match against Spain, we were a little bit disappointed. Tonight, in front of our home crowd, winning this match and qualifying for both the World Cup and the final of the EuroHockey Championship is a special feeling. Hopefully, we can win the final against the Netherlands!"

Germany became the sixth men's team to qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup, Belgium and the Netherlands 2026. Belgium and the Netherlands, on account of being hosts of the event, gained direct qualification. Australia and Spain qualified through the previous two editions of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Argentina secured their qualification recently by winning the Pan American Cup. Continental championships in Asia, Africa and Oceania over the coming months will determine three more direct qualifiers for the event, with the remaining seven teams qualifying through the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in 2026. (ANI)

