The transfer window is currently getting hot as the 2025-26 season approaches further close. The Premier League 2025-26 is set to commence from August 16 and ahead of that the teams are brushing up their preparations one final time. Manchester United have played a few club friendlies ahead of the season under coach Ruben Amorim but they are looking to shake up the squad. Forward Jadon Sancho was on loan with Chelsea in the last season. He has now returned to Manchester United bu the Premier League giants are looking to sell Sancho as Amorim has no plans for him entering the new season. Chelsea Footballers Set to Donate A Portion of Their £11.4 M Prize Money From FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to Late Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's Family.

AS Roma are in talks with Manchester United over a permanent deal for Jadon Sancho, sources have told ESPN. Roma have made contact with United and, according to sources, have indicated they are willing to negotiate a loan with an obligation to buy for around £20 million ($27m). They have also submitted the first bid.

Jadon Sancho Transfer News Report From Fabrizio Romano

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 AS Roma are still waiting for Jadon Sancho to give his green light to the move. Manchester United, prepared to accept Roma’s £20m bid for Sancho… but waiting for Jadon’s decision. Jadon, open to discuss since earlier this week but still working on personal terms. pic.twitter.com/NUmr00PYoq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2025

Meanwhile, renowned transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano said “Jadon Sancho, official bid arrived on August 14 from Roma. He revealed “Roma have offered a loan with an obligation to buy, quite easy to activate. This loan with an obligation is worth a transfer fee of £20m. That’s the total package between the loan fee and the full package, including the option to buy. The player is going to be an obligation under easy conditions, and so Sancho is open to making his move to Italy, but still waiting to understand if he is going to agree [to] personal terms with Roma or not.” Antonio Conte Loses Cool, Angrily Confronts Olympiacos’ Ayoub El Kaabi After His Tackle Floors Napoli Defender Amir Rrahmani During Club Friendly 2025 (Watch Video).

Sancho has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford. He last played a competitive fixture for Manchester United in August 2023. Juventus and Besiktas have shown interest in the England forward. According to Fabrizio Romano, Sancho has ‘not opened the doors’ for Turkish sides like Besiktas and he is “giving priority” to clubs in Europe like Roma and Co.

