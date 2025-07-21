Zurich, Jul 21 (AP) Germany defender Sarai Linder has been ruled out of her team's Women's European Championship semifinal against Spain, leaving the eight-time champion short of defenders against the tournament favorites.

Linder “sustained a capsular ligament injury to her left ankle” in the quarterfinal win over France, the German soccer federation said late Sunday.

The Wolfsburg left back was injured in a tussle with French forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto. She received lengthy treatment and tried continuing with a bandage around the ankle but had to go off in the 20th minute in obvious pain.

Germany was already without injured right back Giulia Gwinn, the team captain who sustained a knee injury in the team's opening game, while defender Kathrin Hendrich's red card against France for pulling Griedge Mbock Bathy's hair means she's suspended for the game against Spain.

Midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken is also suspended after receiving her second yellow card of the tournament against France.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Carlotta Wamser, who was sent off in the final group game against Sweden, could return after serving her suspension against France. (AP)

