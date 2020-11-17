Paris [France], November 17 (ANI): France manager Didier Deschamps has said that Olivier Giroud's situation at Chelsea is not good and the striker may need to take a final call about his stint with the club by January.

Giroud came off the bench in France's 1-0 victory over Portugal in the Nations League on Saturday, but the striker has missed a majority of the action for France.

The 34-year-old Giroud looked certain to leave Chelsea during last season's January transfer window but he eventually stayed. The striker had also admitted that he might need to leave Chelsea to win a place in France's squad for Euro Cup.

"The situation is not good for him. It is for him to see, he will decide. But in terms of the France team, psychologically and physically for him, he has every interest in having playing time. I hope that by January he will have more playing time," Goal.com quoted Deschamps as saying.

"After that, he will stay [in the squad] or he won't. He knows what I think about it, I told him, although I don't forget what he can do and what he might be able to do again," he added.

France is currently at the top of Nations League Group A3 standings with 13 points from five matches.

The side will next take on Sweden later today. (ANI)

