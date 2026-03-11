New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Following the announcement of a structured player draft framework, preparations for Season 2 of the Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL) have gathered momentum with the scouting of players now underway across key kabaddi centres in India.

According to a release, the league has begun identifying talent from several leading kabaddi academies and training centres as part of its effort to build a competitive player pool ahead of the Season 2 draft.

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According to organisers, the scouting process will focus on evaluating players based on technical skill, fitness, tactical awareness and match temperament, with shortlisted players expected to enter the central player draft pool.

The player draft compositions for both the men's and women's teams have already been finalised, with each franchise expected to field a balanced mix of domestic and international players.

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The structure is designed to ensure competitive balance while also advancing the league's vision of integrating emerging kabaddi nations into the sport's professional ecosystem.

Speaking about the player scouting initiative, Karthik Dammu, who is overseeing the player draft process for GPKL Season 2, said the objective is to ensure a strong and competitive talent pool for the league.

"The player scouting process has already begun through some of the leading kabaddi academies, and we are identifying players across traditional kabaddi belts of the country. With the draft compositions for both men's and women's teams already structured, our focus is on creating balanced squads that combine domestic strength with emerging international talent," he said.

As part of the scouting process, several traditional kabaddi strongholds across India have been identified as key talent hubs.

In the northern belt, Punjab and Haryana continue to be major focus areas for player identification, while in the southern region, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have been identified as important talent centres given their strong kabaddi traditions and organised training structures.

Season 2 of GPKL will feature both men's and women's competitions, with each franchise owning two teams under the same banner, reflecting the league's commitment to promoting the growth of kabaddi across genders while strengthening the sport's global footprint.

The league, which operated as GIPKL during its launch season, is positioning itself as a platform that connects India's traditional kabaddi strengths with the sport's growing international presence.

Season 2 is expected to feature players from multiple countries across Europe, Africa and Asia, reinforcing the league's broader vision of promoting kabaddi globally while creating opportunities for emerging international players to compete alongside Indian talent. (ANI)

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