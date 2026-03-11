In a historic shift for English cricket, The Hundred officially moves away from its traditional draft system on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, to host its first-ever player auction. Held at the iconic Piccadilly Lights in central London, the event marks a significant evolution for the tournament, with 178 women cricketers from around the globe going under the hammer. With increased salary caps and several high-profile Indian stars registered, the auction represents a major milestone in the professionalisation of the women’s game.

Where to Watch The Hundred 2026 Women's Player Auction in India?

Fans in India can follow the historic proceedings live across digital platforms. FanCode remains the exclusive streaming partner for The Hundred in the Indian subcontinent. The platform will provide a dedicated live feed of the auction, along with real-time updates on remaining purses and squad builds.

Additionally, the auction will be streamed globally on The Hundred's official YouTube channel and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel. For those following in India, the broadcast is scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST (10:00 GMT).

The Hundred 2026 Women's Player Auction Details

Category Details Date Wednesday, 11 March 2026 Start Time (IST) 15:30 (3:30 PM) Venue Piccadilly Lights, London Live Stream (India) FanCode, YouTube (The Hundred / Sky Sports Cricket) Women's Salary Cap £880,000 per team Players Registered 178 (Women) Event Type Inaugural Player Auction

Indian Stars to Watch

A total of 17 Indian players have registered for the inaugural auction, spearheaded by all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who carries a base price of £27,500. While Smriti Mandhana (MI London) and Jemimah Rodrigues (Southern Brave) have already been retained or signed directly, several other prominent names like Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh Thakur are expected to draw significant interest from franchises looking to bolster their rosters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).