Panaji, Sep 3 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the athletic stadium at Bambolim village will renamed after ace athlete late Milkha Singh.

The chief minister further said the state government will also give names of Goan sportsmen to other stadiums in the coastal state.

Speaking at a gathering held to felicitate sportspersons at Campal Indoor Stadium here, Sawant said, “We will be naming Bambolim stadium after flying Sikh Milkha Singh."

He further said that the state government has created sports infrastructure worth Rs 300 crore, which should be put to optimum use to nurture sporting talent in the state.

The chief minister appealed to physical education teachers from schools and colleges and coaches attached to the Sports Authority of Goa to encourage students to take up sports activities for physical fitness.

