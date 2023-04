Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 17 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC are likely to go with contrasting mindsets when they face each other in their final Super Cup 2023 group stage match on Tuesday at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Jamshedpur are on a roll in the ongoing Super Cup, having booked their place in the semi-finals, courtesy of two convincing wins in two games - the only team to achieve the feat so far. Moreover, Jamshedpur have also scored the most number of goals by any team in the Super Cup so far (9).

Also Read | Devon Conway, Shivam Dube Hit Fifties As CSK Post 226/6 Against RCB in IPL 2023.

Having already progressed to the next stage of the Cup, head coach Aidy Boothroyd was asked whether he would give the players, who haven't received enough game time, a chance in tomorrow's game.

"We've got options to field players who have not been used because of the team's form, but we have to assess the injuries and make a decision," Aidy Boothroyd said in a pre-match press conference.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Five Arrested for Betting During Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match at Wankhede Stadium.

Additionally, the Englishman also spoke optimistically of his side's campaign as they face Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals. "We'll be focussing on our team and what we can do. We'll do as much as we can to progress in this competition," he said.

On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala have nothing to gain from this meet anymore as they suffered back-to-back defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa and have bowed out of the race. Being one of the local teams, the Malabarians will only hope to end the campaign on a positive note in front of the home fans.

Speaking about what the fans can expect from the team in their final game of the tournament, Head Coach Francesc Bonet said, "We've noticed a marked improvement of our team after the first match. Against Jamshedpur, we aim to keep improving and compete against a good ISL team. I feel we can have a better result in this match."

The Spanish tactician went on to conclude with a message for the fans who supported the Malabarians throughout the campaign. "Playing at home is always an advantage. We want the fans to come and support us in our final game of the Super Cup and we will make them enjoy the game," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)