Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Five persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly indulging in online betting during an IPL match at Wankhede stadium here, police said. The police apprehended the accused when a match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders was underway at the stadium on Sunday, an official said.

The accused were using their smart phone to place bets and had procured a SIM card using forged documents, he said. The police also recovered cash, match tickets, a SIM card, nine mobile phones among other materials from their possession, the official said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Gambling Act has been registered, he added.

