Paris, Apr 7 (AP) Golf's European Tour says the French Open has been postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions the government announced last week. The tour says it will work with the French golf federation to try to reschedule it.

The French Open was scheduled for May 6-9 at Le Golf National, which hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The tour said given the travel of players, caddie and TV production personnel coming from an average of 25 countries, it was best to postpone.

The tour said it would try to fill what is now a vacant spot on the schedule. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)