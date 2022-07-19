Johannesburg [South Africa], July 19 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Tuesday that former captain Graeme Smith has been appointed as the Commissioner of South Africa's new T20 league.

Smith, Cricket's most successful Test captain, will lead the new T20 League overseeing all aspects (both cricketing and non-cricketing) and developing what is anticipated to be a dynamic brand that showcases the strength of South African cricket.

Smith brings with him tremendous experience and understanding of the game, having worked in the sport as a player, captain, commentator, ambassador, consultant and more recently as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket (DoC). His understanding of the game will add tremendous strength to the League.

Recognised for his leadership qualities and decisive, clear thinking, Smith will lead the league which, outside of CSA, has SuperSport as one of its major shareholders.

Among his first orders of business will be to develop the brand and confirm the participating franchises for the cricket fest to take place annually in South Africa, the inaugural event of which is scheduled to take place in January and February 2023.

Commenting on the role, Smith said in a statement from CSA, "I am extremely honoured to be entrusted with leading this exciting new venture. I am deeply committed to South African cricket and happy to serve the game as best I can. I am excited by the opportunity to deliver the new league which I believe will be an extremely competitive product, one that can bring the much-needed investment into the game and provide new opportunities for players around the world and more importantly to our SA homegrown talent."

"The response from stakeholders has been very positive thus far and we have made great progress in the initial stages," said Smith. "We are determined to deliver a valuable, sustainable and appealing tournament for South African cricket."

Pholetsi Moseki, the chief executive of Cricket South Africa, welcomed Smith's new role.

"I worked closely with Graeme during his role as DoC and believe he is the perfect candidate to lead this new chapter of South African cricket," Moseki said. "His expert understanding of the local and international cricketing environment will ensure the League delivers a thrilling product that will change the face of South African cricket for the better."

"This new league promises to make a significant investment into both professional cricket and development in South Africa, along with a positive socio-economic and tourism injection into the country. We are excited by the positive strides we have made so far and remain on track to deliver a league to inspire and entertain cricket fans around SA and the world," he concluded.

The competition is expected to give impetus to the development plans of CSA and elevate and sustain CSA's holistic vision for the game in the country. (ANI)

