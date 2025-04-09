Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Chasing 218 for a win, the Royals were all out for 159 in 19.2 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for RR with a 32-ball 52 while captain Sanju Samson chipped in with a 28-ball 41.

For GT, Prasidh Krishna took three wickets while Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore got two each.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan struck a breezy 82 to help GT post 217 for 6.

Sudharsan's 53-ball innings was studded with eight fours and three sixes, while M Shahrukh Khan and Jos Buttler made 36 each.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 217 for 6 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 82, Jos Buttler 36, M Shahrukh Khan 36; Maheesh Theekshana 2/54, Tushar Deshpande 2/53).

Rajasthan Royals: 159 all out in 19.2 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 52, Sanju Samson 41; Prasidh Krishna 3/24, Rashid Khan 2/37, Sai Kishore 2/20).

