The only invincible side in the Indian Premier League 2025 now, Delhi Capitals will be hosted by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru next. The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match is the 24th match of the IPL 2025, fourth for Delhi Capitals and fifth for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides will be heading to this match with three wins in their account, where DC have played a match less and have lost none. DC are having an NRR of +1.257, whereas RCB are having a +1.015 NRR. These two teams have probably been the best-performing sides in IPL 2025 so far before they lock horns at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 24.

Delhi Capitals have won all three matches they played so far. The first one was a miraculous one-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants, the next two were big victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. RCB too had a bold start to the campaign, they started the IPL 2025 campaign opener with a win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, then won one more against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, before surrendering against Gujarat Titans in the third. They made a comeback, winning against another five-time winner Mumbai Indians in their most recent outing.

Bengaluru Weather Live

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be hosted in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, April 10. The weather in Bengaluru might be an interrupter for the match. There are chances of rain in the initial hour of the match, forecasted at 0.3 mm. Although after some rain, the sky is expected to remain clear for the majority of the game. The temperature is expected to remain cool, at around 28 to 22 degrees Celcius. IPL 2025: Sunil Gavaskar Hails Virat Kohli’s 67-Run Knock in RCB’s 12-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians, Says ‘Change in Mindset Working Beautifully for Him’.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

Ideally, the pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is ideal for batting, with high scores more frequent. However, based on the last match played here, a score of around 190 in the first innings can also be defendable. Batting first can be a good total, if the side concerned has a good depth in the domain.

