Delhi Capitals, the only remaining invincible side in the Indian Premier League 2025 will be hosted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru next. The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match is the 24th match of the ongoing IPL, fourth for Delhi Capitals and fifth for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides will be heading to this match with three wins in their account, where DC have played a match less and have lost none. DC are having an NRR of +1.257, whereas RCB are having a +1.015 NRR. These two teams have probably been the best-performing sides in IPL 2025 so far, and will surely be eyeing for two points at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. IPL 2025: Sunil Gavaskar Hails Virat Kohli’s 67-Run Knock in RCB’s 12-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians, Says ‘Change in Mindset Working Beautifully for Him’.

As mentioned earlier, Delhi Capitals have won all three matches they played so far. The first one was a miraculous one-wicket win vs LSG, the next two were decently biog ones against SRH and CSK. RCB too are having a bold season, they started the campaign opener with a win over defending champions KKR, then won one more against CSK, before surrendering against GT in the third. They wasted no time and made a comeback against MI in the last one. List of Centuries in IPL 2025: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 18.

RCB vs DC Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have had 31 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, RCB have been ahead with 19 wins, DC have only 11 wins.

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Rajat Patidar Mukesh Kumar Virat Kohli Mitchell Starc Josh Hazlewood Faf du Plessis

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Key Battles

Captain Rajat Patidar has been fine with the bat scoring 161 runs in the four matches he batted in. And, facing him and bowling with a good economy will be challenging for Mukesh Kumar, who is dealing with a bit dull 9.37 economy. Virat Kohli needs no introduction, he has been the highest run-getter for RCB this season, but Mitchell Starc has been the highest wicket-taker for DC, and his pace, especially his swing can be troublesome for the all-time highest run-scorer. It will be a nostalgic run for Faf du Plessis in Bengaluru against his former side, and he needs to answer them with the bat for not retaining. Answering is bound to be tough, with Josh Hazlewood to deal with, who has the highest wickets in IPL 2025 for RCB.

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 10. The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the RCB vs DC live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK in Chennai For the First Time Since 2010; KL Rahul's Half Century, Bowlers Help DC Register Third Consecutive Victory.

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Impact Players

Choosing the correct impact player in Bengaluru is a must, especially for the two star-studded sides RCB and DC. RCB is likely to have Devdutt Padikkal and Suyash Sharma as their key choices for the section. DC might go for Kuldeep Yadav and Jake Fraser-McGurk during the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match as per the conditions.

