Navi Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Invited to bat, Gujarat Titans scored 162 for 7 in their IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Captain Hardik Pandya top-scored for the Titans with a 42-ball 50 not out while Abhinav Manohar chipped in with 35.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan took two wickets apiece while Marco Jansen and Umran Malik got one each.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 162 for 7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Abhinav Manohar 35; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/37, T Natarajan 2/34) vs SRH.

