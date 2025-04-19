Ahmedabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Gill said pacer Kagiso Rabada might join back the team in 10 days after leaving the tournament to travel to South Africa due to personal reasons.

Also Read | GT vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Opt to Bowl First; See Playing XIs of Both Teams.

Gujarat will continue with the same XI.

The Delhi outfit did not include opener Jake-Fraser McGurk in the starting XI but are looking to use him as an Impact Player.

Also Read | Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PZ vs MS Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Teams: Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Rashid Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)