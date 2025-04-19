Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Match 35 will see Gujarat Titans go up against Delhi Capitals in what promises to be a fascinating showdown in IPL 2025. You can check the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here. Both Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have shown incredible consistency so far in IPL 2025 and hence, this match promises to be an exciting one. Shubman Gill and his men enter this clash on the back of a defeat against Lucknow Super Giants and they will be more than willing to put that behind and put up a dominant performance against an in-form team like Delhi Capitals. Should Delhi Capitals win, they will strengthen their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs and a victory for Gujarat Titans will make them the third team to touch the 10-point mark this season.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Scorecard

Axar Patel and his men have been a big example of consistency in IPL 2025. After four straight wins, Delhi Capitals lost for the first time in IPL 2025, against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium but quickly put that behind and returned to winning ways when they outclassed Rajasthan Royals in this season's first Super Over. Delhi Capitals have a beautifully balanced squad and will look to register yet another win.

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari