PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: It is Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match number nine. Both Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi occupy the bottom spots on the PSL 2025 points table and team standings and are winless thus far. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PZ vs MS PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details, then scroll down. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Karachi Kings Move To Third Place, Islamabad United Unmoved From Top Spot.

Peshawar Zalmi lost to Quetta Gladiators in their opening match and then were outplayed by Islamabad United. On the other hand, Multan Sultans lost to Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. Both sides will be looking to open their account on the PSL 2025 points table however, one team is certain to remain winless after this encounter.

When is Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans in PSL 2025 on Saturday, April 19. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match is set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fan in Pakistan Spotted Watching DC vs RR IPL 2025 Live Streaming on Mobile While Attending Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL Match, Video Surfaces.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PSL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode is the live streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. To gain access to PSL 2025 live streaming of all matches, viewers will need a Rs 99 pass.

