Wijk Aan Zee (Netherlands), Feb 1 (PTI) World champion D Gukesh maintained his half-point lead with an easy draw against Wei Yi of China, while R Praggnanandhaa outwitted top seed Fabiano Caruana of the United States to come within striking distance of the leader after the 11th round of Tata Steel Masters here.

Playing the white side of an Italian game, Gukesh went for a relatively new plan by pushing his central pawn in the opening that just helped Wei Yi maintain parity after the trade of queens.

Also Read | SL 165 All-Out in 52.2 Overs (Trail By 489 Runs) | Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2025 Day 4: Matthew Kuhnemann Claims Five-Wicket Haul As Sri Lanka Bundle Out For 165.

The Indian was up a pawn when the endgame surfaced but the position was level and the peace was signed in 30 moves.

The draw helped Gukesh jump to eight points out of a possible 11 in the first major tournament of the year, while Praggnanandhaa stunned Caruana with black pieces to move to 7.5 points. Sharing the second spot is Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan, who played out a draw with German Vincent Keymer.

Also Read | SA20 2025: Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis Explosive Knocks Take MI Cape Town to 27-Run Win Over Pretoria Capitals.

It was a Queen's gambit declined by Praggnanandhaa and Caruana went for one of the complex variations to show his intent after getting some mediocre results in the tournament thus far.

Praggnanandhaa has seldom had trouble fighting complicated positions with loads of tactical possibilities, and Friday was no different as he went for an attack quickly against the white queen after the players had castled on opposite wings.

As it happened, Caruana's 32nd move was a huge blunder giving Praggnanandhaa another victory five moves later.

On a good day for other Indians too, P Harikrishna accounted for Alexey Sarana of Serbia while Leon Luke Mendonca put it across Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia. Arjun Erigaisi, meanwhile, played out another draw with Jorden van Foreest of Holland.

In the penultimate round now, Gukesh is set to meet Foreest with black pieces and chess buffs expect some fireworks as the world champion will be keen to push ahead of the field.

Praggnanandhaa will play his last white game in the tournament against Sarana while Nodirbek has to play another black against Erigaisi, who is yet to win a game having lost four and drawn seven.

In the Challengers' section, Divya Deshmukh got a much-needed victory over Irina Bulmaga of Romania but R Vaishali found the going tough and lost to Aydin Suleymanli of Azerbaijan. Divya, on three points, still has a lot of catching up to do while Vaishali remained on five points.

Meanwhile, Dutchman Erwin L'Ami regained the sole lead in this section after a finely-crafted victory over Chinese teenager Mioyi Lu. L'Ami, on eight points, benefitted as the overnight sole leader Nguyen Thai Dai Van was outdone by Svane Frederik of Germany.

Results Round 11:

Masters: Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 4.5) drew with Arjun Erigaisi (Ind, 3.5); D Gukesh (Ind, 8) drew with Wei Yi (Chn, 6); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 5.5) lost to R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 7.5); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 4.5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 7.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 6) beat Max Warmerdam (Ned, 3.5); Alexey Sarana (Srb, 5) lost to P Harikrishna (Ind, 5.5); Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 6) lost to Leon Luke Mendonca (Ind, 4).

Challengers: Oro Faustino (Arg, 2.5) lost to Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb, 6); Lu Miaoyi (Chn, 5.5) lost to Erwin L'Ami (Ned, 8); Nogerbek Kazybek (Kaz, 6) drew with Ediz Gurel (Tur, 6); R Vaishali (Ind, 5) lost to Aydin Suleymanli (Aze, 7.5); Svane Fredrik (Ger, 7) beat Nguyen Thai Dai Vam (Cze, 7.5); Irina Bulmaga (Rom, 1) lost to Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 3); Benjamin Bok (Ned, 7) drew with Arthur Pijpers (Ned, 5).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)