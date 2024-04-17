Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): Ahead of their clash against last year's finalists, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Sumit Kumar revealed his role model on Tuesday.

DC will take on GT in their upcoming match of the IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The Haryana-born cricketer said that Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya is his role model. The cricketer further said that he tries to play the same role that Pandya does.

"My role model is Hardik Pandya. I have been following him for some time, and the way he bats lower down the order, I resemble myself. The way he finishes the match, I try to emulate the same role and help my team," Sumit Kumar said in a video posted by the Capitals.

The Delhi franchise are currently sitting at the ninth spot in the IPL 2024 standings with just four points and a net run rate of -0.975. They have won two matches while losing the other four.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat-based franchises have played six games this season, winning three and losing three. The Titans are sixth in the IPL 2024 standings with six points and an NRR of -0.637.

DC squad for IPL 2024: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Mitchell Marsh, Rasikh Dar Salam.

GT squad for IPL 2024: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson. (ANI)

