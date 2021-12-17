Pune, Dec 17 (PTI) Haryana beat Madhya Pradesh 5-1 in a Pool B match to enter the quarterfinals of the Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship here on Friday.

Sanjay struck twice in the 24th and 39th minutes while Joginder (20th), Bobby Singh (35th) and Deepak (38th) scored the other goals for Haryana, inspiring their second win of the tournament.

Ameen Khan (37th) scored the lone goal for Madhya Pradesh.

Haryana thus completed the lineup for the quarterfinals to be played on Saturday.

Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have already advanced to the last-eight stage.

