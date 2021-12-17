After sealing a thumping win against Bangladesh by 9-0 in the Men's Asain Champions Trophy Hockey 2021, the Men in Blue are all set to take on their arch-rivals in the subcontinent. It was Dilpreet Singh's hat-trick who scored a hattrick. Jarmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Mor and Harmanpreet Singh and also scored goals. The Indian team is all set to take on Pakistan at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of India vs Pakistan, Men's Asain Champions Trophy Hockey 2021. But before that, we shall be talking about the preview of the game. Olympic Bronze-Winning Squad To Join National Hockey Camp in Bhubaneshwar for Asian Champions Trophy.

So India will be playing their first tournament since Tokyo Olympics 2020. India and Pakistan had played against each other in the 2018 edition of the Champions Trophy. The two played the finals against each other in 2018 and the two had to share the honours. Back then, the teams had to share the honour as rain played spoilsport in final summit. The match will be played at 3.00 pm IST. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is India vs Pakistan, Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021, Hockey Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

India vs Pakistan, Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be played at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka. The match will take place on December 17, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Pakistan, Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021, Hockey Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of India vs Pakistan, Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021, Hockey Match match on Star Sports channels. The match will be on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online India vs Pakistan, Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021, Hockey Match?

Fans can also watch India vs Pakistan match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the hockey match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2021 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).