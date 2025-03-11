Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 10 (ANI): Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand secured wins in their respective semi-finals and stormed into the final of the Division 'A' of the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025 here on Monday.

In the first semi-final match of Division 'A', Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Mizoram 4-0. Sonam (41'), Monika (42'), Manisha (47') and Captain Rani (57') scored one goal each after Hockey Mizoram's strong defence for more than two-straight quarters to secure their birth for the last dance on Wednesday.

In the other semi-final match of Division 'A', both Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Jharkhand showed splendid skills to restrain each other from scoring till the final whistle was blown and ended the game at 0-0. The match then went to the shoot-out to find the tournament's other finalists, and Hockey Jharkhand proved to be the better one with 3-2 (SO) in a close contest.

Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar and Preeti scored for Hockey Maharashtra, whereas Rajni Kerketta, Captain Albela Rani Toppo and Shammy Bara scored for Hockey Jharkhand to seal the spot in the final against Hockey Haryana, a release said.

Earlier on Sunday, in the first quarter-final match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-1 in Division 'A'. Captain Albela Rani Toppo (4') led from the front and scored the first goal of the match, followed by Rajni Kerketta (41') and Pramodni Lakra (59'), who also scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand.

On the other hand, Karishma Yadav (55') scored the consolation goal in the final minutes for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. In the next quarter-final match, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Karnataka 5-0. Akansha Singh (41', 54') scored a brace for her side. Priyanka Wankhede (30'), Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (44') and Yogita Bora (59') also scored one goal each to take the game away from Hockey Karnataka to confirm their spot in the semi-finals.

In the third quarter-final match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Bengal 1-0 in a close encounter. Both teams gave each other fierce competition throughout the game. However, Deepika (50') managed to take the ball to pass the goalkeeper in the final quarter of the game and scored the only goal of the game. (ANI)

