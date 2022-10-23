Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 23 (ANI): Former Indian batter and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the new panel will run the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for three years and he will see if he wants to contest elections in future, since he has "lots to do" in new innings of his life.

"The new team will run the association (CAB), They will work for 3 years and then we will see what is to be done. I have lots to do(in the next innings of my life)," Ganguly told ANI.

Sourav was supposed to contest the elections, but he said that changed his mind after knowing that no elections were happening and no one was contesting against him.

The unopposed panel that filed nominations unopposed for CAB today were Snehashis Ganguly (President), Amalendu Biswas (Vice President), Naresh Ojha ( Hony. Secretary), Prabir Chakraborty (Hony. Treasurer), Debabrata Das (Jt. Secretary).

On India's win over Pakistan at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Ganguly said that Men in Blue executed their plans well and termed Virat Kohli an "all-time great player".

"India played well. The first match is always difficult. There is nothing wrong with the team. It is about execution. India executed their plans well today. The top order will have to score runs. Virat is an all-time great," said Ganguly.

With this win, India is at top of Group 2 with two points.

Put to bat first by India, Pakistan put up 159/8 in their 20 overs. Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) scored solid half-centuries but Pakistan kept losing wickets consistently. A 76-run stand between Masood and Ahmed was crucial for Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) shined for India with the ball. Shami and Bhuvneshwar also got a wicket each.

Chasing 160, India was reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs. From then on, Virat and Hardik started to rebuild the game, putting a 113-run stand. Pandya was dismissed for 40 but Virat ended unbeaten to score 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to guide his team to a four-wicket win.

Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his knock.

Brief score: Pakistan 159/8 (Shan Masood 52*, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3-30) vs India: 160/6 (Virat Kohli 82*, Hardik Pandya 40, Haris Rauf 2/36). (ANI)

