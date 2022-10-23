Bangladesh (BAN) will take on the Netherlands (NED) in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2022, in the Super 12 stage on 24 October at Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, Hobart. The match will kick off at 09:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs NED T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About BAN vs NED Cricket Match in Hobart.

Bangladesh has been at its lowest in the T20I format with multiple failures this year. The Shakib Al Hasan-led team was disappointed in the continental championship 2022 without winning a single game, however, could manage a series win against minnows UAE in September later. In early October, the Bangla tigers were involved in a tri-series opposite big teams Pakistan and New Zealand, as expected the team failed to impress against the quality opponents once again. And now in the warm-up match against Afghanistan, a glimpse of their form was witnessed after losing it by 62 runs. In the contrary, the Netherlands just qualified round 1 of the T20I World Cup 2022 beating Namibia and UAE in group A. The Netherlands have played thrice against Bangladesh and won once, so a close contest between the two is expected.

BAN vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Scott Edwards (NED) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

BAN vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Max O'Dowd (NED), Vikramjit Singh (NED), Tom Cooper (NED), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

BAN vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Bas de Leede (NED), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) could be our all-rounders

BAN vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Paul van Meekeren (NED), Tim Pringle (NED) could form the bowling attack

BAN vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Scott Edwards (NED), Max O'Dowd (NED), Vikramjit Singh (NED), Tom Cooper (NED), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Bas de Leede (NED), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Paul van Meekeren (NED), Tim Pringle (NED).

Bas de Leede (NED) could be named as the captain of your BAN vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be selected as the vice-captain.

