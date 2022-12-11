Chattogram [Bangladesh], December 11 (ANI): Following his side's dominant 227-run win over Bangladesh in the final ODI, Indian stand-in skipper KL Rahul said that the double centurion batter Ishan Kishan grabbed the opportunity with both hands and Virat's experienced guided him during his cracking knock.

India decimated Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series to register a comprehensive 227-run victory at the Zahur Ahmed Chaudhary Stadium here on Saturday.

"This was expected from our team. Virat and Kishan set it up for us. He (Kishan) grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He batted brilliantly. Virat also used his experience and guided him," said Rahul in a post-match presentation.

"You know that the batters will come hard and you will get wickets. There was not much help (from the surface). We took some brave chances. Very happy with our performance. We are learning as a team. Still trying to get better. Unfortunate, the results did not go our way in the first two games. We would want to take the confidence into the Test series," he added.

Bangladesh has won the series by 2-1.

Coming to the match, put to bat by Bangladesh, India lost Shikhar Dhawan (3) early. But following that fall of wicket, star batter Virat Kohli and a young Ishan Kishan tore Bangladesh bowling apart.

Kishan converted his maiden ODI ton into a double hundred in just 126 balls, the fastest in ODI history. Virat also returned to form in ODIs, smashing his first ton in the format since 2019, scoring 113 off 91 balls. The duo put on a 290-run stand for the second wicket.

Following that, India started to lose wickets early. Washington Sundar (37) and Axar Patel (20) played some solid knocks to guide India to 409/8 in their 50 overs.

Ebadot Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed took two wickets. Shakib was the pick of the bowlers with 2/68.

Chasing 410, Bangladesh never looked like a threat to Indian bowlers. They were bundled out for just 182, with Shakib (43) and skipper Litton Das (29) being among the top scorers.

Shardul Thakur (3/30), Axar Patel (2/22), Umran Malik (2/43) bowled exceptionally. Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar also took a scalp each.

Kishan's double ton earned him the 'Man of the Match' title. (ANI)

