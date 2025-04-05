New Delhi [India] April 5 (ANI): Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar heaped praised Lucknow Super Giants' young spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi for his impressive performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Rathi delivered a composed and effective spell in LSG's 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI), showcasing his skill, temperament, and ability to outthink batters on a high-pressure stage.

Bangar praised Rathi's intelligent use of the pitch, noting his discipline in avoiding full-length deliveries and sticking to a plan.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK in Chennai For the First Time Since 2010; KL Rahul’s Half Century, Bowlers Help DC Register Third Consecutive Victory.

"He [Rathi] was using the surface well, bowling into the surface; he didn't try anything in the fuller length. That has been a strength. [He has] a great temperament as well to go with the skill set. He is not just angling the ball in. He may give the batsmen a little bit of a doubt that he would probably take it away as well. So, all in all, a wonderful spot by the LSG management as well." Bangar said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show.

LSG head coach Justin Langer described Rathi with an incredible work ethic, who is so dedicated to his craft that he would bowl for 16 hours straight if he could. Langer highlighted the bowler's relentless pursuit of improvement, even practicing in unconventional places like the hotel corridor, during breakfast, and even in the shower.

Also Read | RR 53/0 in 6 Overs | PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Glenn Maxwell Bowls Tight Over to Close Out Powerplay.

"If he could bowl for 16 hours a day, he would bowl for 16 hours a day. He probably bowls in the corridor of the hotel. He bowls at breakfast, he bowls in the shower, he bowls everywhere." Justin Langer said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show.

After Digvesh Rathi was named Player of the Match against MI, he credited Sunil Narine with inspiring his love for bowling. He admired Narine's attacking style and calm demeanor under pressure, which he aims to emulate in his own game.

"I fell in love with bowling after watching Sunil Narine bowl. My bowling style is such that I prefer attacking the batters and getting them out. I want to be even more attacking, just like Sunil Narine. The way he stays calm in pressure situations, I want to do the same." Digvesh Rathi said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

His figures of 1/21 in this high-scoring encounter earned him the Player of the Match award. Rathi's only wicket came at a crucial time- the dismissal of the dangerous Naman Dhir, who had looked threatening with a quickfire 46 off 24 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Rathi was seen at the Delhi Premier League, where he ended up fourth on the wicket-takers' list with 14 dismissals in ten games at an economy rate of 7.83. During the IPL mega-auction last year, LSG acquired him for his starting price of INR 30 lakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)