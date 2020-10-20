Albany (US), Oct 20 (PTI) The Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge golf tournament has been cancelled due to travel restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 18-player event, hosted by Woods, was scheduled to take place from December 3 to 6 at Albany, Bahamas.

"Given the current global restrictions and ongoing developments resulting from COVID-19, the 2020 Hero World Challenge will not be played this year," the TGR Foundation said in a statement on Monday.

"This decision was made with the health and well-being of all tournament constituents and the Albany community in mind," it added.

The event, which is sponsored by Hero MotoCorp, is being held at Albany since 2015 after a year in Orlando in 2014. Prior to that the event was held at Sherwood Country Club, which hosts the Zozo Championship this week.

"We look forward to hosting 18 of the top players in the world and welcoming tournament guests to Albany, Bahamas next year," the statement read.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson won last year's tournament, while other champions include world number two Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth.

Woods boasts an amazing record at HWC with five wins and as many second-place finish with all of them coming at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

