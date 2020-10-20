Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 39. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 21, 2020. KKR led by Eoin Morgan defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game while RCB under the captaincy of Virat Kohli won against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the last match of IPL season 13. KKR is at the 4th spot in IPL 2020 point table with 10 points, while RCB is in 3rd position with 12 points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 weather report and rain forecast from Abu Dhabi. We will also help with the pitch report of Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 39.

KKR had an interesting game against SRH which went on till the super-over. After posting a total of 163, KKR ensured that SRH did not cross the line and managed a tie. Kolkata won the super over where Lockie Ferguson picked up the crucial wicket of David Warner and Abdul Samad to restrict SRH at just two runs. Prior to that Ferguson bowled a brilliant spell of 15/4. On the other hand, RCB chased down the target of 178 runs against RR where AB de Villiers scored unbeaten 55 runs in 22 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in KKR vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 39.

Abu Dhabi Weather Report

Abu Dhabi Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

As per accuweather.com, the temperature at Abu Dhabi will be around 30 degree Celsius on October 21, 2020. The humidity will increase to more than 60 per cent as the game progresses, therefore dew factor will come into play in the second inning. The wind will blow at a speed of around 12 km/h.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is not a batsmen paradise. Spinners and medium pacers play a crucial role in this patch. Last game on this track we saw SRH struggle to chase down the total of 163 runs. In the upcoming KKR vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 game, we can expect a low scoring and an interesting match.

