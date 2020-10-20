Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 39 of the Indian Premier League 2020. KKR vs RCB clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams are on the top half and will be hoping to move a step closer to playoff qualification. Meanwhile, you can scroll down below to find out betting odds, free bet odds, match prediction and favourites for KKR vs RCB clash in IPL 2020. KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After two defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders got back two winning ways against Sunrises Hyderabad as the Eoin Morgan-led side held their nerve to win the game in the super over. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore, continued their impressive season as they defeated Rajasthan Royals courtesy of an AB de Villiers master class. Both teams will be looking for a win to consolidate a top-four spot. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

KKR vs RCB Betting Odds and Betting Tips

After winning their respective games last time around, Bookmakers have chosen Royal Challengers Bangalore over Kolkata Knight Riders as the favourites to win the game. According to Bet365, RCB are placed at 1.72 while KKR are placed at 2.10.

KKR vs RCB Predictions: Who Will Win?

Royal Challengers Bangalore are third in the points table while Kolkata Knight Riders are fourth. Despite the teams being in decent form, RCB look to have a more settled side and plan while approaching the game, compared to KKR, who still are making regular changes in their batting line-up. So they will start the game as favourites.

