Houston, Nov 4 (AP) Harry Higgs has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrew from the Houston Open.

This is the fourth straight domestic PGA Tour event where a player has tested positive. Higgs follows Adam Scott (Zozo Championship at Sherwood), Dustin Johnson (CJ Cup at Shadow Creek), and Tony Finau (Shriners Hospitals for Children in Las Vegas) as positive cases.

Higgs says he is happy that he drove to Houston alone. He will self-isolate for 10 days. Higgs was replaced in the field by Kramer Hickok. Higgs is off next week because he's not in the Masters. (AP)

