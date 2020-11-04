Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma returned to action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 3 (Tuesday) after missing his team’s last three matches due to a hamstring issue. Rohit, also the team India white-ball vice-captain, was left out of the Indian squads picked for the upcoming Australia tour with the selectors stating a press release the hitman, along with Ishant Sharma will be monitored by the BCCI medical team. But days after being left out of the squads due to concerns over the opener aggravating his injury, Rohit returned to action in the IPL 2020 and showed he was fine. Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Mumbai Indians Skipper Makes Comeback after Injury, Takes Field Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 (See Reactions).

"Looks like I am fit and fine," said the 33-year-old when asked about his hamstring by the commentators at the toss. He had missed his side’s last three-game due to a hamstring tear but was seen practising and training since last week. Fans were left stunned when Rohit walked out for the toss. He was immediately asked if everything was fit and fine with him to which he replied he was ’fit and fine.’

Just a day earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had told the media that the Opening batsman and vice-captain of India white-ball team was not picked for the Australia tour as a precautionary measure so that he doesn’t aggravate his injury. The BCCI chief had also mentioned that the selectors had asked Rohit if he will like to rule himself out from the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. But Rohit’s decision to play the game and his recovery had certainly left the board confused with different members of the board stating different things.

Meanwhile, Rohit did return to action after three matches but Mumbai Indians faced their fifth defeat of the season and by far their worst loss in IIPL 2020. The defending champions were beaten by 10 wickets by the Sunrisers Hyderabad who, courtesy the result, qualified for the playoffs and finished third in the points table. Their win knocked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out of IPL with SRH now set to play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator. Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in qualifier 1.

