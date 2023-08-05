Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu on winning the bronze medal in the 50m shooting event in the World University Games in China recently.

Banshtu, along with his father Virender Singh, called on the Chief Minister in New Delhi on Saturday. The Chief Minister appreciated Banshtu for bringing laurels to the country through his feat.

Also Read | I Was Ready To Accept Change, Try New Things: HS Prannoy Says After Reaching His Second Final of the Year at the Australian Open 2023.

https://twitter.com/SukhuSukhvinder/status/1687716705848762368

"Heartiest congratulations to Surya PS Banshtu from Rohru tehsil of district Shimla for his remarkable achievement at the World University Games in China. Winning Bronze in the 3 Position (50M) men's event is a testament to his unwavering dedication. He has not only made Himachal proud but also inspires our youth. Kudos to his coach and father, Virender Singh Banshtu. Surya, your journey is an inspiration for all. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Sukhu posted on Twitter- which goes by X now.

Also Read | Premier League Transfer News: Chelsea Signs Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez From Brighton and Hove Albion.

Banshtu has been trained at Aradhana Shooting Club, Rohru, run by the Sports Authority of India. He has been coached by his father, who has been tirelessly sharpening his skills for the last seven years.

Banshtu has earlier won a Bronze in World Championship, Cairo (Egypt) in the same event and a Silver medal in Junior World Cup, in Sulhe (Germany). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)