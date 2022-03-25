Guwahati, Mar 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his best wishes to neighbouring state Nagaland as it prepares to host its first international level sporting event.

Nagaland capital Kohima will be hosting the South Asian Cross Country Championship on Saturday.

In a message by Sarma, shared by Nagaland Athletics Association through Twitter, he wrote, "It is a matter of great pride and honour that India is hosting such a prestigious athletics meet."

"North-East region is increasingly getting into the limelight as a top sports centre in the country and hosting of South Asian Cross Country Championship by Nagaland is another testimony to the fact,” Sarma added.

He said the Championship will provide aspiring players from the region to watch top athletes from the South Asian countries in action and will inspire the youth to take up sports.

Sarma expressed his happiness at the Championship being organised in Kohima, under the aegis of South Asian Athletics Federation and The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) with active cooperation of the local state government.

Initially scheduled for January 15 this year, the Championship was postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases during that period. Along with the second South Asian Athletic Federation Cross-Country Championship, the 56th National Cross Country Athletics Championship is also being held in Kohima on Saturday.

The championships will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima and more than 600 athletes will participate in the event from all the AFI affiliated states and union territories of the country and also South Asian countries.

