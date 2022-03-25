The IPL 2022, India's biggest cricketing carnival is set to get underway on March 26. For the next two months, fans from all over the country would divide their allegiance with their respective franchises and stay glued to their TV or mobiles to watch some of the best national and global superstars do their thing in one of the biggest T20 competitions of the world. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would play Kolkata Knight Riders, in what would be a rematch of the IPL 2021 final in Dubai. Both these teams are set to begin the tournament on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium. What would make this year's tournament memorable is the introduction of two new teams--Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. IPL 2022 Opening Ceremony: Will There be A Curtain Raiser Event to Kickstart Indian Premier League Season 15?

The IPL this year, will entirely be held in Maharashtra across four venues--Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and MCA Stadium. The competition this year would also see a new format in place with 10 teams being divided into two groups of five sides each. As the season begins tomorrow, there's a lot of excitement and entertainment in store for cricket fans all over the world. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of IPL 2022.

When Is Indian Premier League 2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Indian Premier League 2022 edition (season 15) will be played from March 26, 2022, to May 29, 2022 with all the matches taking place across four stadiums in Maharashtra. The matches would be played every day at 07:30 pm IST with double-headers starting at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm respectively.

Where To Watch Indian Premier League 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of IPL 2022 in India and will telecast the matches on TV. Fans can tune into the Star Sports 1/1HD/2/2HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/Select 1/Select 1HD/Star Gold/Gold HD to watch the Indian Premier League Season 15 on TV.

How To Watch Indian Premier League 2022 Live Online Streaming In India?

IPL 2022 Live Streaming will be available on online platforms as Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports will stream the competition live on its app and website. Fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live stream.

