Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 29 (ANI): Hockey Haryana clinched the title in the final phase of the National Women's Hockey League 2024-25 after defeating Hockey Association of Odisha 3-2 in a closely contested final at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf in Ranchi, Jharkhand, as per the Hockey India press release.

With four wins, two losses, and a shootout victory, Hockey Haryana recorded 15 points in seven games and finished the Pool stage at the top of the table. Hockey Association of Odisha also garnered the same number of points; however, with 18 goals scored and just six conceded, Hockey Haryana had a superior goal difference.

Supriya and Saavi were the standout performers for Hockey Haryana, scoring four goals each throughout the tournament. Captain Pooja Malik also had an impressive campaign, leading from the front and contributing three goals.

In the final, Ahalya Lakra (8') opened the scoring for Hockey Association of Odisha, but Kajal (12', 22') struck twice for Hockey Haryana, followed by a goal from Saavi (44'), securing victory on the big day.

Reflecting on the tournament, Hockey Haryana captain Pooja Malik said, as quoted by the Hockey India press release, "Our experience in the tournament was very good. We lost a couple of matches but we fought till the end and won the final. We always try to play attacking hockey. We wanted to apply pressure early on so that we can attack from the front, that was our strategy in the tournament. Credit to the players and their hard work because our team's combination was the key to this win."

Hockey Haryana head coach Dilbag Singh echoed her sentiments, stating, "Our team has always been known for playing aggressive hockey, and that was the plan today as well. I asked the team to play freely and focus on attacking hockey. We had faced the Hockey Association of Odisha earlier, and we knew how strong they were at converting penalty corners. Our team put on a great defensive display to restrict them in the final, and that was the game-changer."

